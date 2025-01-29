Live
- Exosome Treatment: A Revolutionary Treatment for Hair Restoration that Will Benefit People with Hair Loss
- LeanBiome Reviews (2025 Complaints Analysis) Can This Natural Weight Loss Supplement Deliver Real Results?
- AI in Education: Offering a transformative Potential
- Why Travel Insurance Matters? - Exploring Its Benefits and Importance
- Reasons to Include Peanuts in Your Daily Snacks
- Turmeric for Acne: 5 Effective Ways to Achieve Clear and Radiant Skin
- Indian Newspaper Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes, and Messages to Celebrate the Power of Journalism
- Telangana : CM Revanth Reddy Congratulates ISRO for 100th Successful Launch of GSLV-F15 Rocket
- Odisha will provide world class infra to investors: Majhi
- APGenco boosts green energy initiatives for sustainable future
Just In
Former YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh Released from Jail After 145 Days
Nandigam Suresh, the former MP and YSR Congress Party leader, has been released from jail following a Guntur court's decision to grant him bail in connection with a murder case involving a woman.
Nandigam Suresh, the former MP and YSR Congress Party leader, has been released from jail following a Guntur court's decision to grant him bail in connection with a murder case involving a woman. The court approved his bail on Wednesday, requiring a surety of Rs. 10,000. Suresh was able to leave prison this morning due to delays in submitting the necessary sureties the previous day.
Arrested on October 7 of the prior year, Suresh spent nearly 145 days in custody. Following his release, he departed for Vijayawada by ambulance to seek treatment for ongoing health issues.
Speaking to reporters, Suresh revealed, "I am suffering from a collarbone problem. I went to Hyderabad for treatment, and it was there that the police arrested me. Whenever I experienced pain, I would inform the jail authorities, who would then take me to the hospital. The pain continues to torment me, which is why I am heading to Vijayawada Hospital."