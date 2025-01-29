Former YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh Released from Jail After 145 Days

Nandigam Suresh, the former MP and YSR Congress Party leader, has been released from jail following a Guntur court's decision to grant him bail in connection with a murder case involving a woman. The court approved his bail on Wednesday, requiring a surety of Rs. 10,000. Suresh was able to leave prison this morning due to delays in submitting the necessary sureties the previous day.

Arrested on October 7 of the prior year, Suresh spent nearly 145 days in custody. Following his release, he departed for Vijayawada by ambulance to seek treatment for ongoing health issues.

Speaking to reporters, Suresh revealed, "I am suffering from a collarbone problem. I went to Hyderabad for treatment, and it was there that the police arrested me. Whenever I experienced pain, I would inform the jail authorities, who would then take me to the hospital. The pain continues to torment me, which is why I am heading to Vijayawada Hospital."