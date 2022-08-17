Four dead and three injured in a lightening strike in Eluru

In a tragic incident that took place in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh four labourers were killed and three others injured in a lightning strike in Bogolu of Lingapalem mandal on Tuesday night. The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada and are being treated.



It is learned that the thunderbolt fell on the labourers while removing the trees. The deceased were Kondababu (35), Dharmaraju (20), Raju (25) and Venu (18). The four bodies were shifted to the Eluru Government Hospital for postmortem.

The labourers had come to work in a garden and are living under the tents set up there.