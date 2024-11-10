Four leaders from Nellore dist get nominated posts

Nellore : In a big move this time TDP-led coalition government has given top priority to Nellore district by offering four nominated posts in the second phase. The list was released on Saturday.

The number of leaders representing TDP in the district has increased to four as Shaik Abdul Aziz was appointed as State Wakf Board Chairman in the first phase.

Leaders, whose names announced in the second phase, are TDP senior leader and party State general secretary Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, Anam Venkataramana Reddy, Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy and Sannapureddy Reddy Suresh Reddy. Kotamreddy has been appointed as the Chairman of Nellore Urban Development Authority. He is a close follower of actor-turned-politician Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Earlier Kotamreddy had worked in the same post between 2014-19. He also worked as RTC Chairman just for one day during the tenure of late CM NT Rama Rao in 1994.

Anam Venkataramana Reddy, popularly known as AVR, was appointed as AP State Acqua Culture Development Authority(ACDA). Anam is one of the senior TDP leaders in Nellore district and TDP State official spokesperson.

He unsuccessfully contested as MLA on PrajaRajyam Party banner from Nellore Rural constituency in 2009. He is famous for launching a scathing attack on YSRCP as TDP spokesperson.

Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy has been appointed as the chairman of AP Environment Management Corporation Limited. He is the son of former Kovur TDP MLA Polam Reddy Srinivasulu Reddy.

Dinesh is a close follower of Industries Minister Nara Lokesh and presently working as party Kovur constituency in-charge. He allegedly sacrificed party ticket for Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy in 2024 elections.

Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy has been appointed as the chairman of APSRTC Zonal Chairman. The senior BJP leader hails from TP Guduru mandal of Sarvepalli constituency. The 64-year-old Sannapureddy has been a 3-time party district president and also State secretary(unified AP)

He was unsuccessfully contested as MLA on BJP banner from Nellore Rural constituency in 2014, while for Nellore MP post in 2019 elections. Presently, he is working as party Kisan Morcha national vice-president.

However, though Jana Sena Party played a crucial role for the victory of TDP in the district in 2024 elections, the party failed to secured even a single nominated post in the two phases. JSP leaders are hoping that they will get the coveted posts at least in the third list.