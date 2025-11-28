Free Civils coaching for 100 BC students from December 14

Vijayawada: Minister for BC and EWS welfare, handloom and textiles S Savitha announced that the government would launch a free Integrated Civil Services coaching programme from December 14, aimed at helping students from backward and weaker sections secure top government positions. The programme would be conducted under the supervision of the BC Study Circle at the BC Bhavan at Gollapudi near in Vijayawada, she added.

Reviewing the arrangements with BC welfare officials on Thursday, the minister said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to ensuring that BC students rise to high positions in government services. This would be the second batch of free coaching being launched after the formation of the coalition government, she noted.

Further, she said applications for the programme would be accepted until December 3, while the eligibility test would be conducted on December 7. Results would be announced on December 11 and selected candidates must report at the BC Bhavan on December 12, she added.

Savitha clarified that white ration card holders from BC communities are eligible, and even candidates who availed coaching last year can apply again. Meanwhile, she said a total of 100 seats would be offered, of which 66 for BCs, 20 for SCs and 14 for STs, with 34 per cent reservation for women. Free accommodation and meals would be provided, with separate hostel facilities for men and women, she said. Minister Savitha said the initiative aims to empower underprivileged students and broaden opportunities for civil services aspirants.

BC welfare secretary S Satyanarayana, additional director Ramachandra Raju and other officials attended the meeting.