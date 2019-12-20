Free eye check-up to 5.27L schoolchildren: MLA K Abbayya Chowdary

Eluru: Denduluru MLA K Abbayya Chowdary has said that as part of state government's endeavour to avoid blindness among children, an eye check-up camp was being conducted to about 5.27 lakh schoolchildren in the district under YSR Kanti Velugu scheme.

He was the chief guest at the launching of the scheme at ZP High School in Chataparru village on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that eye tests would be conducted to the students till the end of December.

He said that everyone should extend their cooperation so that the students who come up for the checkup in case of ailments. The MLA said that the eyes were very sensitive organs which have to be protected. The MLA also distributed spectacles to 60 students on the occasion.