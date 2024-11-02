Free gas cylinders create festive atmosphere in Nellore

Nellore: Festive atmosphere witnessed across the district as Ministers, MLAs and officials participated in the State government’s two prestigious programmes- Social Security Pensions and distribution of three LPG gas cylinders in their respective constituencies on Friday.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana launched free gas cylinders distribution at 9thdivision in Nellore city, Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy also launched the scheme in Atmakuru town, while MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy in Kovur and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy launched in Nellore Rural mandal. District Collector O Anand distributed social security pensions at BatwadiPalem in the city.

Initially some problems arisedin the distribution of pensions at some areas in the city due to malfunctioning of computers, but later issue was solved and the district administration completed the programme by late evening on Friday. In Kovur town, MLA Prashanthi Reddy urged people to extend their support to the TDP government as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is taking steps for effective implementation of all assurances given to the people during 2024 electioneering.

She analysed that around 1.55 crore people are getting benefited under free LPG gas cylinders scheme across the State. She recalled that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had introduced Deepam-1 scheme, now after 25 years, he relaunched the scheme.

Kovur Tahsildar Nirmala Nanda, Deputy Tahsildar Nazar, TDP district secretary Chejerla Venkateswara Reddy, Kovur town MLA Malla Reddy and others were present.

In Atmakur town, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has appealed the people to bless Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu in the interest of continuing more schemes in future.