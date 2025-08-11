Free mega medical camp held

Addanki: A free mega medical camp was organised in memory of Boddu Seshaiah Tirupatamma and Gokatoti Akkaiah Ademma, in collaboration with UPAS Super Specialty Hospital Ongole, at the ZPHS Dhenuvakonda on Sunday.

Starting at 9 am, approximately 350 people received comprehensive medical examinations, including diabetes, blood pressure, cardiac tests, ECG, and chest-related screenings. Medical specialists, including Dr Prakash Chavala (orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon), Dr Jayavardhan (hormone specialist), Dr Gonuguntla Srinivas (diabetologist), Dr Sridhar Chivukula (interventional cardiologist), and general physicians, participated in the medical camp. UPAS Super Specialty Hospital provided free medicines to patients who were examined. Hospital directors announced 15-day free OP consultations and a 50 per cent discount on specified medical tests for camp participants.