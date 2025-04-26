Free online training for students of classes 8 to 12 till May 28

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha announced that free online training sessions will be conducted for students from classes 8 to 12 in the district from April 25 to May 28.

On Friday, the Collector inaugurated the free online “Master Class” training program at the Virtual Studio of the District Education Department office. The program is being organized under the aegis of the District Youth Welfare Department, Setkur, and the District Education Department.

The Collector stated that the training sessions are being held in collaboration with Naipunya IAS Coaching Academy. The sessions will focus on career guidance and skill development for students from classes 8 to 12, delivered through a virtual platform. He emphasized the importance of these sessions in helping students analyze which subjects to choose in higher classes based on their interests and strengths. The program also aims to improve general knowledge and develop various academic and life skills.

Collector Ranjith Basha urged all students in the district to take advantage of this opportunity. He highlighted that Kurnool is the first district in the state to introduce virtual classes specifically for school students.

District Education Officer Samuel Paul stated that the links for the free online training sessions will be shared with students through their respective class teachers.

The inaugural event was attended by Setkur CEO Dr Venugopal, Naipunya IAS Academy Chairman Krishna, and subject matter experts.