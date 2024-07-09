Free sand supply begins at 3 stock points in Nellore district

Nellore: Following directions of the State government, the district administration has started free distribution of sand from Monday. Initially, it has been proposed to supply sand at three stock points. They include Marripadu mandal in Atmakuru constituency, Minagallu and Pallipadu in Kovuru constituency.

To prevent irregularities related to the payment of bills, the government has introduced digital payment instead of accepting cash from the customer.

The customer can pay the amount through QR code at stock point, or through Phone Pay and Google Pay.

According to the official sources, right now there is total 1,75,301 metric tonnes of sand available at the three stock points in the district. Sand available in Marripadu is 1,25, 211 metric tonnes, Minagallu 41,885 tonnes and Pallipadu 8,205 tonnes.

Following guidelines of the government, it was decided to provide maximum 20 metric tonnes of sand per day to a customer having Aadhaar card.

The consumer should bear the transport expenses. The government has specified guidelines related to transport charges to the operators and action would be taken against the transport operators if they charge extra amount.

It was also specified that the sand which is available in streams, rivulets and other water bodies should be utilised for the needs of local people. Sand will be made available at stock points from 6 am to 6 pm as it will be provided to consumers on priority basis based on the arrival time at the stock point. The consumers who possess permission letter from the mining department only can collect sand from stock points. Entry of outsiders is strictly prohibited to dig the sand from water bodies in the villages.

People can register their grievances at toll free numbers 1800-425-6034, 0861-2943569 or lodge complaints at dmgonelloresandcomplaints@gmail.com. According to District Collector O Anand, to prevent illegal transportation of sand, round-the-clock police vigil has been set up and revenue divisional officers and tahsildars were instructed to monitor the situation every day.

A task force has been set up with officials comprising Revenue, Mining and Panchayat Raj departments to address the problems related to sand transportation.

Meanwhile, construction workers were elated over the State government launching free distribution of sand as they witnessed price of sand skyrocketing during the previous YSRCP regime.

"We are very happy over introduction of free sand distribution policy as the people were earlier forced to spend Rs Rs 1500 to 2,000 for a tonne of sand. Thanks to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his initiative in supplying sand free of cost,” said K Subbaramaiah, resident of

Pallipadu village.