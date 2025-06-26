Free sparsha darshan in Srisailam from July 1

Kurnool: Free Sparsha Darshan of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy will be re-sumed from July 1 in Srisailam.

Temple EO M Srinivasa Rao informed this on Wednesday, add-ing that the free Sparsha darshan will be conducted from Tuesday to Friday from 1.45 pm to 3.34 pm and to 1,000 to 1,200 people daily. Computersied tokens will be issued at the temple for now and later an online registration system will be introduced. These tokens will bear the name, Aadhaar and phone number and QR code of devotees.

This free darshan will be provided during Maha Shivratri Brahmotsavam, Ugadi and Dasara festivals, Shravan and Karthika months and on government holidays.