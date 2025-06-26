  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Free sparsha darshan in Srisailam from July 1

Free sparsha darshan in Srisailam from July 1
x
Highlights

Free Sparsha Darshan of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy will be re-sumed from July 1 in Srisailam.

Kurnool: Free Sparsha Darshan of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy will be re-sumed from July 1 in Srisailam.

Temple EO M Srinivasa Rao informed this on Wednesday, add-ing that the free Sparsha darshan will be conducted from Tuesday to Friday from 1.45 pm to 3.34 pm and to 1,000 to 1,200 people daily. Computersied tokens will be issued at the temple for now and later an online registration system will be introduced. These tokens will bear the name, Aadhaar and phone number and QR code of devotees.

This free darshan will be provided during Maha Shivratri Brahmotsavam, Ugadi and Dasara festivals, Shravan and Karthika months and on government holidays.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick