Live
- Man Wrongly Jailed in Wife’s 'Fake Murder Case' Seeks ₹5 Crore Compensation
- Over 90 pc Indian employees confident about affording healthcare needs: Report
- Karnataka Govt to Give Shoes and Socks to 40 Lakh Students in 2025-26
- Haldi Milk or Ashwagandha Tea: Which Night Drink Is Best for Quality Sleep?
- Rajnath Singh holds 'insightful' meetings with Belarusian and Russian defence ministers in China
- Inflammatory cells continue in blood after treatment of severe asthma: Study
- Bengaluru Traffic Police Issue New Rules for East Bengaluru Roads
- Andhra Pradesh Braced for Heavy Rains and Flood Risks
- Bernie Sanders Calls for 4-Day Workweek, Says AI Should Empower Workers, Not Replace Them
- Gujarat AAP's Makwana resigns from all posts; alleges bias against OBCs
Free sparsha darshan in Srisailam from July 1
Highlights
Free Sparsha Darshan of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy will be re-sumed from July 1 in Srisailam.
Kurnool: Free Sparsha Darshan of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy will be re-sumed from July 1 in Srisailam.
Temple EO M Srinivasa Rao informed this on Wednesday, add-ing that the free Sparsha darshan will be conducted from Tuesday to Friday from 1.45 pm to 3.34 pm and to 1,000 to 1,200 people daily. Computersied tokens will be issued at the temple for now and later an online registration system will be introduced. These tokens will bear the name, Aadhaar and phone number and QR code of devotees.
This free darshan will be provided during Maha Shivratri Brahmotsavam, Ugadi and Dasara festivals, Shravan and Karthika months and on government holidays.
Next Story