French Academic team visits GITAM

Visakhapatnam: French academic team visited GITAM on Wednesday and interacted with students and faculty members.

The team included Attaché for Sciences and Higher Education French Embassy in India Dr Francois-Xavier, Higher Education in France Manager Vasudha Muralikrishna, Director Alliance Française (Hyderabad) Dr Samuel Berthet, Rennes School of Business South Asia Area Manager Maud Le Bars, ESIGELEC South Asia office head Vidya Suresh, Campus France Manager Ajit Kumar.

Interacting with students and faculty members, Dr Francois-Xavier Mortreuil informed that the French Embassy in India, French universities, business schools in France offering scholarships every year to almost 500 meritorious Indian students who desire to pursue their post-graduation or PhD in France.

He said that France is spending 60 billion Euros on research and 42 per cent of PhD students are internationals. He said 32 French universities and 16 business schools were offering various programmes with a low fee structure. Most of the universities offer their academic programmes in English but learning French will be an added advantage to foreign students, he added.

GITAM president M Sribharath briefed about the vision of the institution and expressed his concern about joint research with French academic institutions. Vice-chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam, registrar D Gunasekharan, Career Services & External Relations Associate Dean Commander Gurumoorthy Gangadharan, School of Business Dean Amithbhadra and others participated in the discussions.