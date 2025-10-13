Fresh demand for Balaji Railway Division echoes across Tirupati

Tirupati: The long-pending demand for the establishment of the proposed Balaji Railway Division has regained strong momentum, with local leaders, railway users, and residents voicing unanimous support during an awareness conference organised by the Balaji Railway Division Sadhana Samiti (BRDSS) at the Kachapi auditorium in Tirupati on Sunday. Before that, a rally was held in the city with the slogan, ‘Mana Andari Vision – Balaji Railway Division’.

The meeting, convened by BRDSS leader Kuppala Giridhar Kumar, saw the participation of several prominent figures cutting across party lines, including G Narasimha Yadav, B Changalrayulu, RC Munikrishna, Kandarapu Murali, V Nagaraju, M Devanarayana Reddy, P Naveen Kumar Reddy, and Chinnamgari Ramana. The leaders discussed the advantages of establishing a new railway division in Tirupati and outlined strategies to take the movement forward.

Giridhar Kumar highlighted that Tirupati railway station, with annual earnings of about Rs 250 crore, is the second-highest revenue earner in the region and is classified as an A1 (NSG-1) station under Guntakal Division. Despite this, he noted, the station continues to face operational and administrative difficulties due to its current alignment. Setting up a separate railway division in Tirupati, he said, would streamline management, enhance efficiency, and fuel regional growth by strengthening connectivity, trade, and tourism.

Speakers at the meeting described the proposal as a strategic step toward transforming Tirupati into a world-class pilgrimage and tourism hub. They recalled that the earlier plan to create a Balaji Division was diverted in 2003 in favour of forming the Guntur Division, even though Guntur is only 30 km away from Vijayawada, while Tirupati has no divisional headquarters within a 300 km radius.

According to the Samiti, the establishment of the Balaji Railway Division would bring several benefits, including faster decision-making, better coordination, and focused management of passenger and freight operations. It would also ease the workload on existing divisions like Guntakal and Vijayawada.

New trains could originate from Tirupati, Tiruchanoor, and Chandragiri, supporting tourism and industry in Chittoor, Kadapa, and Nellore districts. The division could act as an economic catalyst, creating over 10,000 jobs, boosting local industries, and enhancing connectivity to ports like Krishnapatnam and the upcoming Bandar port.

Speakers concluded that the demand for the Balaji Railway Division is not just an administrative appeal but a collective vision for balanced regional development. They expressed confidence that the move would unlock new opportunities in infrastructure, tourism, and employment, while firmly positioning Tirupati as a strategic hub for future railway expansion and modernisation.