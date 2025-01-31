From humble beginnings to unstoppable success in Kho Kho

Ongole: Pothireddy Sivareddy, hailing from Edara village in Prakasam district, has risen from humble beginnings to clinch gold at the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, exemplifying dedication to this traditional Indian sport.

Sivareddy's Kho Kho journey commenced in 2006 during his sixth-grade year at ZPHS Edara, under the guidance of Physical Education Teacher Kasi Viswanath Reddy. By ninth grade, Sivareddy was competing in tour-naments at J Panguluru, coached by Udatha Madhu. Recognizing his agil-ity, the SR Kho Kho Coaching Academy in J Panguluru embraced and supported him. He made J Panguluru his base, mentored by coach Meka-la Seetharami Reddy, and has since achieved significant milestones.

Over 16 years, Sivareddy has participated in 34 national tournaments, securing 2 gold, 5 silver, and 10 bronze medals. Internationally, he boasts of three gold medals, including one from the recent Kho Kho World Cup. He has also served as a coach for the Andhra Juniors team. Reflecting on his World Cup victory, Sivareddy expressed that his long-held dream had come to fruition.

Despite facing discouragement from family and peers, Sivareddy re-mained committed to Kho Kho. He observed that a decade ago, players received little respect or recognition.

The survival of Kho Kho in the state is largely due to patrons of the SR Academy and the supportive villagers of J Panguluru, who encouraged children to play and hosted players dur-ing various tournaments. Unlike players in other districts who practice only when tournaments approach, those at SR Academy engage in daily practice, maintaining readiness. Sivareddy believes that with govern-mental support, akin to that from the Odisha government for the nation-al team, players from all districts could excel.

Initially, Sivareddy's parents encouraged both him and his brother, Parameswara Reddy, to play Kho Kho in high school. However, as tour-nament expenses grew, the farming family's resources were strained. Discouraged by tales of senior players who lacked recognition, Parameswara shifted focus to engineering. In contrast, Sivareddy pur-sued his passion, earning a Bachelor of Physical Education, a master's degree, and securing a postal department job through the sports quota.

Today, the landscape for Kho Kho players has improved, with more tour-naments, media coverage, prize money, and employment opportunities. The introduction of mat fields has added glamour and standardized prac-tice conditions internationally.

While training in New Delhi for the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, Sivareddy advised young enthusiasts to trust their coaches, adhere to guidance, and practice diligently. He expressed gratitude to his coaches, the villagers of J Panguluru, colleagues in the postal department, and Asian Games medalist in Kurash wrestling, Malaprabh Jadhav, for their support in his World Cup triumph.

Sivareddy's journey underscores the importance of perseverance, com-munity support, and the evolving recognition of traditional sports in India.