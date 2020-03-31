 Top
Fruit vendors refuse to sell fruits through hawkers in Chittoor city

Chittoor: Resenting against the instructions of District Collector for selling the fruits through hawkers in the city, the fruit vendors have reiterated that they can not do so. They made it clear that they would shut down shutters of the stalls if insisted.

It may be stated here that Chittoor Municipal Commissioner has instructed to vacate all the fruit stalls in Chittoor Municipal bus station appealing to sell their fruits through hawkers covering 50 divisions in the city.

