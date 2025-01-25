Full dress rehearsal of R-Day parade taken out

Vijayawada: Principal secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena, director general of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, commissioner of police S V Rajasekhar Babu and NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha, DIG B Rajakumari attended the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here. on Friday.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer would be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

After going through the security arrangements, they instructed the officials to take precautions to plug loopholes if any by coordinating with all the departments.

They observed the police parade and the exhibition of tableaus and the full trial run and issued necessary instructions to the officials.

Commissioner of police Rajasekhar Babu said that foolproof security arrangements have been made by coordinating with all the departments. Along with the Governor, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the AP High Court Chief Justice, High Court judges, people’s representatives, officials of all departments and freedom fighters would participate in the Republic Day celebrations. In addition, about 5,000 school students would attend the program and necessary arrangements have been made accordingly, he said. About 1600 police personnel from law and order, traffic, security and other wings would be pressed into service for the security arrangements.