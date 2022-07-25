Furore over possible shifting of Telugu University

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): The fate of Telugu University in Rajamahendravaram, whose presence did much justice to the title 'cultural capital' of the city, is in dilemma. Locals doubt that this university Sahitya Peetam, which has been lying for decades without any development, will be completely moved to another place. Doubts about the existence of the university rose during Nannaya Mahakavi millennium celebrations, have disturbed language-lovers and literati.

Potti Sriramulu Telugu University (PSTU), one of the few Indian language universities in India, was founded by former CM late NT Rama Rao, who was a staunch Telugu lover. It was established as Telugu University on December 2, 1985 through an Act of Legislation by the State Legislature of the then united Andhra Pradesh with headquarters at Hyderabad and campuses at Srisailam and Rajahmundry. Later, it was named after Amarajivi Potti Sreeramulu. The School of Folk and Tribal Lore was established under the university at Warangal in 1994.

It should be noted that Rajahmundry became the centre of East Godavari district after the formation of new districts. The District Collectorate was established in NACC building in Bommuru area. All the district offices should be at one place in an area of 20 acres. In Rajahmundry, the Collectorate was set up in an office complex on nine acres. Next to that is Telugu University Literature Sahitya Peetam on 16 acres.

If these two areas are combined, it will become 25 acres. Thus, a campaign is being made that the concept of a Collectorate can be consolidated, and district offices can be set up in one place. A team of district officials and one university officials team inspected the premises of Telugu University Sahitya Peetam twice and recorded the measurements and details of the buildings. The government has instructed the higher education board officials to look into the proposal to move Sahitya Peetam of Telugu University to Padmavathi University in Tirupati or Visakhapatnam.

Although nothing was said officially, it was speculated that something is going on based on the observations being made at Sahitya Peetam. The warning of YSRCP leaders Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi and TK Visweswara Reddy that they will not tolerate the Sahitya Peetha being moved gave evidence to the speculations. Visveswara Reddy said that he is ready to

go on a hunger strike to save Sahitya Peetham. Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi, Kalagautami representative PVB Sanjeeva Rao and others have formed a struggle committee on this.

People recall about Tobacco Auction centre, Archives Centre, Eastern Delta Irrigation office, Gouthami Vidyapeetham (oriental degree college), etc which are shifted from Rajamahendravaram earlier. Many people are afraid that if they don't raise their voices, Sahitya Peetha will also be moved.

When The Hans India asked MP Bharat Ram about this, he made it clear that under no circumstances he will allow shifting of Telugu University Sahitya Peetam from here. Apart from that, they will request the Chief Minister to upgrade Sahitya Peetam here as a full-fledged Telugu University.