Gadikota Srikanth Reddy slams at TDP, says govt. schools in AP developed under Nadu-Nedu

Andhra Pradesh government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the one who took initiative for making public schools excellent under the Nadu-Nadu scheme. He lamented at the TDP in the assembly for criticising the government in every aspect.



Srikanth Reddy said that under the first installment, more than 14,000 schools have been converted into corporate schools. Similarly, the rest of the schools have been modernised in two or three installments. Nearly 60,000 schools have been developed.

The YSRCP MLA said that though the TDP is aware of this fact has been criticising by deliberately slinging mud at the ruling party. "Jagan Mohan Reddy is a man who cares more about the future of his students than his parents," Srikanth Reddy said.

Gadikota Srikanth Reddy alleged that the TDP is creating obstacles for the English medium education in the state and not allowing the poor to study in the English medium. "Chandrababu Naidu is not a person who thinks about the good of this state." Gadikota Srikanth Reddy opined.