Galla Urges PM and HM to Do Justice to Hindus and Save Temples from Attacks in AP

Amaravati: TDP MP Galla Jayadev urged the central government to do justice to the Hindus in AP, from continuous attacks on temples, during Zero Hour discussion in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Jayadev explained to the Parliament that, "With a deep sense of anguish and pain, I am bringing to the House that two chariots of famous Hindu temples in AP were burnt recently. In the first case; they burnt nearly six decades old chariot of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Antarvedi of East Godavari district on this month 7. The second, the chariot of Lord Prasanna Venkateswara was burnt in Nellore district on February 14".

The TDP Lok Sabha member further explained that "Another instance and the most shocking one is that 23 idols in six temples in Pithapuram of East Godavari district were destroyed in a single day. But, so far no case has been filed and no one has been arrested. Earlier, the Tirumala Tirupati Board tried to sell the Temple lands, but backed out due to huge protests and backlash from the public against the move".

Explaining all these, Jayadev urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to review these attacks on Hindu temples and Hindu faith, intervene in it and do justice to the Hindus.