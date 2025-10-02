Live
- Men’s Ethnic Wear Trends This Dussehra 2025
- Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Messages, Quotes, Greetings, and Status to Share on Bapu’s 156th Birth Anniversary
- Happy Dussehra 2025: Best Wishes, Messages, and Greetings to Share on Vijayadashami Celebrating the Spirit of Victory
- Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Remembering Bapu on His 156th Birth Anniversary
- CPI seeks all-party meet on irrigation projects
- CM to visit UAE ahead of partnership summit
- AP showcases investment potential at Japan biz forum
- CRDA officials welcome Malaysian delegation
- Gandhi Hill: CM Naidu to inaugurate development works today
- Ayudha Puja grandly celebrated at Anantapur district police headquarters
Gandhi Hill: CM Naidu to inaugurate development works today
Vijayawada: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate several developmental works at Gandhi Hill,...
Vijayawada: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate several developmental works at Gandhi Hill, Wynchipet here on Thursday. The projects include a lift, toy train, and other modern facilities, undertaken as part of the Gandhi Hill Development Committee’s initiatives.
Ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit, NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha and Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu, along with senior officials and the Gandhi Hill Development Committee, conducted an inspection of the arrangements on Wednesday. They reviewed the security, infrastructure, and public facilities to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.
The officials issued instructions to enforce stringent security measures and maintain close coordination among all departments to avoid any lapses. Special emphasis was placed on traffic regulation, crowd management, and parking arrangements to ensure that devotees, visitors, and the general public do not face inconvenience during the VVIP movement.
Speaking on the occasion, Police Commissioner Rajasekhara Babu said that ministers, VIPs, and senior officers would participate in the event alongside the Chief Minister.
He assured that elaborate arrangements are being made, in coordination with all relevant departments, to ensure foolproof security and smooth traffic flow around Gandhi Hill.
The inspection was attended by Gandhi Hill Development Committee Chairman KPC Gandhi, Vice-Chairman Dr Jandhyala Sankar, Vijayawada West Zone ACP Durga Rao, other ACPs, police officers, and staff from multiple departments.