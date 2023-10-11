Gangamma temple Navaratri Utsavam from Oct 15

Tirupati: The 10-day Sri Devi Navaratri Mahotsavam of Sri Tataiahgunta Gangamma Temple will be organised from October 15 to 24.

Anticipating heavy rush of devotees, the temple authorities are making elaborate arrangements, like extending queue lines, drinking water supply, temporary sheds and colourful electrical illuminations and floral decoration for the festival.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Gangamma Temple Devasthanam chairman Katta Gopi Yadav said the 10-day Navaratri utsavam will start with Ganapati homam on October 15 coinciding with the auspicious Shukla Paksha padyami. Daily the deity will be adorned in various forms and bless the devotees during the Navaratri Utsavams.

On October 16, the folk goddess will give darshan to the devotees in the form of Sri Bala Tripura Sundari, as Sri Gayatri Devi on October 17, as Annapurna Devi on October 18, as Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi on October 19, as Sri Saraswathi Devi on October 20, and as Sri Mahalaxmi Devi on October 21 and on October 22 Sri Durgashtami will be observed in the shrine.

On October 23, the goddess will appear as Mahishasura Mardini and on the last day, i.e., on October 24, folk goddess Gangamma will bless the devotees in the form of Sri Rajarajeshwari Devi avatharam.

Temple committee chairman Gopi Yadav informed that Unjal Seva will be held daily during Navaratri utsavam in which Ubayadarulu (donors) will be allowed to participate.

Chief priest Ramakrishna, temple committee members T Venkateswara Rao, M Harinath Reddy, S Bharathi, V Krishnamma, V Geetha and P Dhanasekhar were present at the press meet.