Ganta Srinivasa Rao demands inquiry over murder of MRO

Ganta Srinivasa Rao demanded that Chief Minister Jagan conduct a thorough investigation into the killing of Tehsildar Ramanaiah and ensure that the criminals are punished severely. He said it is unfortunate that such incidents are happening in Visakhapatnam, which used to be a peaceful area. During Chandrababu Naidu's tenure, immediate action would have been taken in such cases, but this Chief Minister has not even made a statement about it.

He alleged that government officials may be involved in this murder and we demand that they be punished. The government's failure to take serious action on land-related mafia murders is causing fear among the people and officials in Visakhapatnam. This government is failing to protect its officials and the common people.

Furthermore, he saidthis government is also failing in controlling the illegal availability of drugs like ganja. We criticize the Chief Minister for focusing on other illegal occupations instead of taking protective measures. It is our opinion that the government officials are responsible for this murder and no one is trying to punish them.

In addition to land-related mafia murders, this area has also become a hotspot for land grabs. We express our deepest sympathy to the family members of Tehsildar Ramanaiah and assure them that our party will support them in every way. We demand strict action against the criminals involved in this incident.





Delete Edit



