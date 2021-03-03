Ganta Srinivasa Rao's follower joins YSRCP in presence of Vijayasai Reddy in Visakhapatnam

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy has said that the former minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao is likely to join YSRCP soon. Meanwhile, Ganta Srinivasa Rao follower Kashi Vishwanath joined YSRCP on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Vijayasai Reddy said that many people are joining YSRCP in view of Jagan's rule. He said that Ganta Srinivasa Rao sent some proposals and likely to join the party soon after getting the approval from YS Jagan.

On the other hand, Minister Avanti Srinivas has been opposed to the proposal to take Ganta Srinivasa Rao into YSRCP. Avanti Srinivas was absent from the event of Kashi Vishwanath's entry into YSRCP in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Arguments are heard that this started a class struggle in Visakhapatnam. It is known that MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and others who won for TDP in the last elections have already joined YSRCP.

Meanwhile, the major parties are gearing up for municipal elections. YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy entered the field abd campaigning aggressively. While several leaders switching to the ruling party has been continuing in this backdrop.