Generic medicines a boon for poor and middle classes

Nellore: Usage of generic medicines has been increased as they became boon to the poor and middle-class people because they are cheaper than branded medicines. The prices of ethical or branded medicines have skyrocketed, making even rich people unable to afford them. Lupin company had introduced a few generic medicines in 2014 and now about 60,000 types of generic medicines are available across the globe.

In order to bring medicines available to poor sections of people, Indian Red Cross Nellore unit has started a generic medicines outlet in the city after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched two generic outlets, in the name of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in 2014. According to Assistant Director of District Drug Control Administration Dr O Veera Kumar Reddy, at present there are as many as 34 outlets exclusively for generic medicines against the total 1,600 wholesale and retail medical shops and medical distributors existing in the district. Apart from these, five outlets are being run by District Rural Development Agency (DRDA). Veera Kumar Reddy said that a steep increase has been witnessed in the use of generic medicines with 60 per cent of people using them compared to earlier days.

According to sources, 1,600 medical shops and 34 generic medicine outlets will do a business of Rs 300 crore per month in the district. Among this, Rs 120 crore worth generic medicines will be sold.

On the condition of anonymity, a wholesale distributor, who has been in the business for the last three decades in Nellore city, told The Hans India that the market share of generic medicines, which was 21 billon US Dollars in 2017, is expected to cross 28 US billion dollars by the end of 2024. He analysed that for example Feritab – FCM - 500 injection used to improve iron content among anaemic patients, produced by Abbot India Company costs Rs 3,800, while LA RENON Healthcare Private Limited has made the same injection in generic brand for Rs 1,914 only. A sheet of Ecosprin Gold 10 mg with 15 tablets, meant to reduce the formation of harmful blood clots by making blood thin, costs Rs 130, whereas Knoll Health Care Pharmaceutical Company sells the same medicine at Rs 50.

A Sheet of Flokind - F containing 10 tablets used for free urination among male aged above 60 years costs Rs 180, while Knoll company sells the same drug ‘Temsunol- F’ for just Rs 40. The distributed detailed that noted ethical companies like Cipla, Dr Reddy Laboratories, Arobindo Pharma, Abbot India, Lupin Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals are manufacturing generic drugs in the name of branded generic drug. A cardiac patient, M Harikrishna, belonging to middleclass family, said that earlier he used to spend Rs 6,000 on branded medicines for heart disease. Now he is purchasing the same medicines from generic medical shops at Rs 1,000 only. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing such innovative concept.