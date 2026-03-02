Genome Sequencing Centre comming up at Medtech Zone

Visakhapatnam: In a step to build India’s next-generation genomics ecosystem in India, Bio Valley, 4baseCare and Define Bio (P) Limited (Biobank) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) named BioSphere dedicated to genomics and next-generation sequencing (NGS) at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam.

The CoE-BioSphere aims to strengthen national genomic infrastructure by enabling early and accurate diagnostics, informed therapeutic decisions and advanced personalised treatments. By generating large-scale datasets reflecting India’s genetic diversity along with the integration of relevant global genomic datasets, the CoE–BioSphere will support the development of diagnostics, risk prediction models, and therapies aligned with Indian genomic variations while maintaining international scientific benchmarks and interoperability.

At a national level, population-scale genomic insights will contribute to evidence-based public health policy and preventive strategies, enhancing accessibility, affordability and the long-term impact on healthcare in India. “By bringing together advanced genomics expertise, incubation support, and translational research capabilities, we aim to accelerate the development of impactful precision medicine solutions. Partnerships like these reinforce our commitment to nurturing cutting-edge healthcare innovation from Andhra Pradesh and enabling globally relevant breakthroughs from India,” said Hitesh Goswami, CEO and co-founder of 4baseCare.

The centre will support emerging companies with sequencing services, access to data and mentorship for product development. The facility will be a burgeoning hub for genomics-driven healthcare and biotechnology advancements at AMTZ. “Building India’s next-generation genomic ecosystem: this strategic partnership advances data-driven precision healthcare solutions and genomic innovation, marking a major achievement for personalised medical solutions in India,” said K. Suseela Branham, CEO BioValley.