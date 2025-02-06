Get all unorganised workers registered on e-Shram: CS

Vijayawada : Chief secretary K Vijayanand directed the officials to register all workers working in the unor-ganised sector in the state on the e-Shram portal.

A meeting of the state level monitoring committee on e-Shram portal was held at the state Secretariat on Wednesday under his chairmanship.

Speaking on the occasion, the CS said that 15 lakh people were working in the unorganised sector in the state. “The target is to register them on the e-Shram portal. As many as 81,52,000 people across the country have already been registered. Steps should be taken to register the remaining quickly,” he said.

Vijayanand said that AP stood first among the states in the country that have integrated the e-Shram portal. He directed that district-wise and department-wise targets should be set for registration on the e-Shram portal, and that meetings of district-level monitoring committees headed by the district collector should be held and steps should be taken to register quickly.

In addition, the CS instructed the officials of labour and other departments to create awareness among the workers working in the unorganised sector on the benefits of registering on the e-Shram portal on a large scale.

He said that a large percentage of people in the country work in unorganised sectors like construction and do not have facilities like PF and insurance.

Moreover, the e-Shram portal is a scheme introduced by the Central government to ensure the future security of such workers to overcome the financial challenges they face in old age.

He said that not only insurance, but also other financial assistance like free bicycles, work tools, sewing machines for their children can be received under this scheme.

People between the ages of 16 and 59 are eligible to join this scheme under the auspices of the labour department.

He said that workers who join the e-Shram portal will get insurance benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and there is no need to pay premium for insurance.

Vijayanand said that if a worker dies in an accident, his family will get an insurance of Rs 2 lakh or if he is completely disabled, he will get an insurance of Rs 1 lakh for partial disability.

Special chief secretary, labour, employment, Vani Prasad explained about the e-Shram portal through a PowerPoint presentation.