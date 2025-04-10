Get ready for civic polls, BJP activists told

Guntur: BJP State official spokesman and party Guntur West Assembly constituency in-charge Valluru Jaya Prakash Narayana urged the party leaders to be ready for Guntur Municipal Corporation elections and other local body elections to be held soon.

He pointed out that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was implementing several welfare schemes for the poor and weaker sections. He addressed the BJP activists’ meeting held at the party district office in Guntur city on Wednesday in connection with the party formation day.

He urged the party activists to conduct campaigns about the welfare schemes being introduced by the Centre. He said the Centre was giving funds for the construction of the state capital Amaravati and Polavaram Project.

BJP State organising secretary Madhukar Ji called upon the party activists to strive to strengthen the party in AP. Former minister Dr Sanakkayala Aruna, BJP Guntur district president Cherakuri Tirupati Rao, party leaders K Venkata Subba Rao and Palapati Ravi Kumar were present.