Get ready to increase land registration rates in Ongole: JC Venkata Murali to officials

Ongole: The Prakasam District Joint Collector (RB&R), J Venkata Murali ordered the registration department officials to prepare for the slight increase of registration charges for lands in rural and urban areas, in the meeting, held on rationalization of registration lands in the collectorate on Monday.



The JC announced that the new instructions from the government are about to reach the district and ordered the officials to make the registration of lands perfectly. He said that the government will announce registration charges for the commercial and residential lands in the rural and urban areas and ordered the officials to prepare proposals as per the localities. He advised them not to make any burden to the public and no loss to the government at the same time.

The registration department officials explained as an example that they have prepared proposals to increase the land registration charges from 2.3 percent to 10-25 percent in the Chirala area. The JC made several advices and ordered to make proposals for a slight increase, in a week.

The district registrar G Srinivasa Rao, sub registrars P Karimulla Khan, Sk Jaan, Sh Shariff, ZP deputy CEO Sai Kumari, and other sub registrars and officials also participated in the meeting.