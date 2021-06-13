GGH chief dismisses charge of discharging patients without treatment

Kakinada: Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr R Mahalakshmi on Sunday dismissed the charge that the black fungus patients are not given proper treatment and are discharged without being recovered from the disease.

Speaking to the Hans India, she said that the patients were discharged from the GGH only after giving proper treatment. She said that if the patients feel or notice any complication they can contact the doctors. She denied the allegation that the patients were sent home without complete treatment.

There has been increase in black fungus case in the district in the recent times and many patients have been admitted to the GGH for treatment.

Earlier, it was alleged that the private hospitals which were unable to treat the black fungus case discharge the patient due unavailability of the required medicines or other reasons. Those patients often approached the Government General Hospital for treatment. Here also they alleged that the doctors were forcing the patients to leave the hospital without giving complete treatment.

The patients are worried over the development and they are in confusion on where to go to get the treatment. Many patients are alleging that the doctors are not showing any interest towards black fungus patients. While discharging the patients without complete treatment, they are admitting new patients only to repeat the same process.

As many as 213 black fungus patients have been admitted to the GGH so far. Among them, 130 patients are getting treatment in the hospital at present. Surgery was performed on 44 patients and 63 patients discharged. The death toll is 24. The doctors successfully performed surgery on a 15-month-old baby for black fungus and the boy is recovering slowly.