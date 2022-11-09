Giri Pradakshina a grand success in Annavaram

Annavaram (Kakinada District): Lakhs of people participated in the Giri Pradakshina from 6 am to 9 am at Annavaram on Tuesday in view of lunar eclipse in the afternoon. The devotees thronged the temple right from 2 am as they were not permitted in the afternoon. They performed special puja and vratams marking Karthika Pournima. Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple authorities made elaborate arrangements.

The annual Giri Pradakshina is celebrated on the full moon day in Karkthika Masam to seek blessings of Lord Satyanarayana Swamy. As the fete was observed after two years owing to Covid-19, lakhs of people flocked to the foothills of Annavaram temple. Annavaram temple authorities organised the fete.

The 13 km Giri Pradakshina has begun at Toli Pavancha at Ratnagiri and reached Annavaram temple via Sakshi Ganapati temple, Bendapudi, Pushkara Kaluva, Ratnagiri, Satyagiri and Pampa river.

As part of Giri Pradakshina, flower decked Chariot (Poola Ratham) started at Toli Pavancha and trustees as well as officials participated in the long march around the temple.

Due to the procession, traffic came to a halt for about one and a half hour.