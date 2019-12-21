Girl commits suicide over her father's behavior in Vizianagaram district

Bondapalli: In an incident, a girl has committed suicide over becoming upset by her father's behavior. Her death has left the parents in deep shock. Going into details, C Paidi Raju and his wife Gouriamma lives at Ayyanna Agraharam village in Bondapalle Mandal of Vizianagaram district.

The couple has one daughter Bangaramma. She is studying Degree first year in a private college at Gajapatinagaram. Recently, the girl's father Paidi Raju has taken Ayyappa Deeksha and went to Sabarimala temple.

After returning from Sabarimala yatra, he began to drink liquor and stopped coming home. Bangaramma, who became very upset over her father's behavior has committed suicide by hanging herself in the house on Friday.

Immediately, the parents who noticed it tried to save her life, but it was late by that time. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the government hospital for post-mortem. On the incident, the police have registered a case and investigating further.