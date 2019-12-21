Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Girl commits suicide over her father's behavior in Vizianagaram district

Girl commits suicide over her father
Highlights

In an incident, a girl has committed suicide over becoming upset by her father's behavior.

Bondapalli: In an incident, a girl has committed suicide over becoming upset by her father's behavior. Her death has left the parents in deep shock. Going into details, C Paidi Raju and his wife Gouriamma lives at Ayyanna Agraharam village in Bondapalle Mandal of Vizianagaram district.

The couple has one daughter Bangaramma. She is studying Degree first year in a private college at Gajapatinagaram. Recently, the girl's father Paidi Raju has taken Ayyappa Deeksha and went to Sabarimala temple.

After returning from Sabarimala yatra, he began to drink liquor and stopped coming home. Bangaramma, who became very upset over her father's behavior has committed suicide by hanging herself in the house on Friday.

Immediately, the parents who noticed it tried to save her life, but it was late by that time. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the government hospital for post-mortem. On the incident, the police have registered a case and investigating further.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA protests: Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad taken to Tiz Hazari Court21 Dec 2019 1:11 PM GMT

Anti-CAA protests: Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad taken to Tiz Hazari Court

'We want justice': Jamia students, locals hold anti-CAA protest
HC orders re-postmortem to bodies of accused in Hyderabad vet rape and murder case
HC orders re-postmortem to bodies of accused in Hyderabad vet...
Nirav Modi threatened to kill company
Nirav Modi threatened to kill company's director claims CBI in...
US House of Foreign Affairs Committee insists on meeting Jaishankar after India cancels talks
US House of Foreign Affairs Committee insists on meeting...


Top