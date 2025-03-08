Live
Girl students exhorted to scale heights in various fields
Padma Jayaraman, Senior Associate Director of Chennai-based Movate Software, inaugurated the 24th annual day celebrations of Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women (SVECW) here on Friday.
The college also hosted Technova 2025, a premier nation-al-level technical fest that brought together innovation, creativity and technical prowess.
Addressing the students, Padma Jayaraman motivated them to ‘Fly and fly high’ and to rise beyond limits and embrace endless possibilities. She also emphasised the skills required for women in technology and encouraged students to harness their potential in emerging fields of engineering and innovation.
The two-day Technova-25 witnessed an overwhelming participation of over 2,000 students from 108 engineering colleges across the country, including prestigious institutions like NIT-Warangal, NIT-Andhra Pradesh, IIIT-Sri City, IIIT- Kancheepuram, University of Hyderabad, and other State deemed universities.
Principal Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Director (Student Affairs Ad-min) Dr P Srinivasa Raju, Dr P Kiran Sree, Head of the Department, CSE, and Convenor of Technova 2025 also participated.
Student participants from various Engineering Colleges across the country, Deans, Heads of the Departments, faculty and students of Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women participated in the inaugural ceremony of Techno-va 2025. As a part of College Annual Day, students pre-sented cultural events in the evening.