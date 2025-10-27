GIST team visits natural farming fields

Guntur: A high-level delegation from the Global Initiative for Sustainability (GIST), including chairperson André Hoffmann and CEO Pavan Sukhdev, on Sunday visited Davuluri Palem village in Kollipara mandal of Guntur district, on the third day of their field mission under the AP Community-managed Natural Farming (APCNF) initiative led by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), Government of AP. GIST works globally to advance impact measurement for a sustainable and inclusive green economy through scientific data and analytics. The visit focused on reviewing local implementation models, social outcomes, and community participation in APCNF, while also highlighting its contribution to sustainable agriculture, nutrition security, and rural livelihoods.

Ryuthu Sadhikara Samstha Executive Vice-Chairman T Vijay Kumar introduced the Health and Nutrition initiative, which benefits underweight individuals, pregnant and lactating women, and adolescent girls. Thematic consultant Lakshmidurga explained how Nutri Gardens and Poorest of the Poor Kitchen Gardens are strengthening access to diverse and chemical-free food at the household level.

The delegation witnessed successful community-led innovations such as the Surya Mandalam model of Nirmala and the “Any Time Money” (ATM) initiative of Sri Obulayya, which allowed families to consume homegrown produce and market the surplus. Women’s groups shared that earnings from leafy vegetables and other seasonal produce provide an additional monthly income of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per family. A food basket demonstration showcased millet-based diets for women and adolescent girls. The delegation also interacted with students and observed dietary improvements supported by natural farming interventions.