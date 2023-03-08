GITAM Excellence Meet-23 from March 16

Visakhapatnam: GITAM School of Business will host the Excellence Meet (GEM-2023) on its campus from March 16th to 18th March to bring out leadership qualities as well as sports and cultural skills among the students, informed CEO of the programme Sheikh Shamshuddin here on Tuesday.

As part of GEM-23, the institution's Business School Dean Amith Bhadra inaugurated premier league sports meet at indoor stadium and hoped that the festival will showcase the inherent talent of the students. The GEM-2023 organising committee informed that around 26 business schools from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha are participating in the premier league sports meet.

The GEM-23 festival will cover events like business games, workshops, lectures, fashion show, cultural activities along with Premier League sports.