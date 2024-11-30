GITAM inks pact with JNARDDC to promote entrepreneurship

Visakhapatnam: To inspire faculty and students and encourage them towards entrepreneurship and innovation through the PRISM (Promotion of Research and Innovation in Startups and MSMEs) scheme, GITAM Deemed to be University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Mines.

The collaboration will focus on several strategic initiatives, including joint strategic counseling for emerging ventures, access to innovation labs. Also, the agreement facilitates exchange of mentors and faculty for specialised training programmes, organization of workshops and conferences at state and national levels, exploration of innovative models and joint piloting of new initiatives.

The MoU was exchanged on Friday by Registrar Prof. D. Gunasekharan and JNARDDC director Dr. Anupam Agnihotri in the presence of the institution’s in-charge Vice-Chancellor Y. Gowtham Rao, among others.

Highlighting the organisation’s efforts to guide and promote startups through entrepreneurial and management development initiatives, policy formulation and strategic planning, Anupam Agnihotri emphasised JNARDDC’s pivotal role in supporting the PRISM scheme in the fields of mining, mineral processing, metallurgy, and recycling.

Prof Y Gowtham Rao briefed the attendees about the institution’s Venture Development Centre, which actively encourages students towards entrepreneurship and supports several startups. He expressed optimism that the MoU would align with strengthening the institution’s vision for fostering innovation and enterprise.

ARCI develops new technology

Meanwhile, Hyderabad-based International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI) developed Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery technology as a sustainable alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries. This breakthrough was announced by Dr. Tata Narasinga Rao, former ARCI director and research advisor at IIT-Hyderabad, during a scientific talk on ‘sustainable battery technologies for self-reliance’ held at the campus.

Delivering his lecture organised by the Chemistry Department of GITAM School of Science, Dr. Narasinga Rao highlighted the increasing demand for advanced battery technologies driven by the Government of India’s goal to produce 30 percent electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030.

Dr Rao emphasised the need for indigenous technologies to make battery production in India cost-effective and reduce dependence on imports.