GITAM to host Yoga ‘Countdown Day’ event tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: As part of the prestigious ‘100 Days, 100 Cities, 100 Organisations’ yoga initiative sanctioned by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) under the ministry of Ayush, GITAM Deemed to be University has been chosen as one of the host institutions.

In line with the national-level programme, the institution will be hosting the ‘74th Countdown Day to the International Day of Yoga 2025’ on April 8 from 6:30 am to 8 am at its campus. The event is being coordinated under the leadership of K. Suneeta, Associate Professor in the department of applied psychology and nodal officer for the Ayush project at the institution.

Following the Ministry’s guidelines, the institution is organising a large-scale yoga session, involving the public, students from educational institutions, members of yoga centres, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, Ayush officials, navy personnel, District Medical and Health Office (DM&HO) and other local government bodies.

Highlighting the importance of yoga in achieving a happy and healthy lifestyle, a yoga chart exhibition will also be held in collaboration with Yoga Consciousness Trust in addition to the yoga session. The institution invites all yoga enthusiasts, students, and members of the public to join the celebration of wellbeing and contribute to the nation’s movement towards a healthier lifestyle.