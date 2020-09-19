Give kits to all in home isolation: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said standards should be increased in the hospitals and grading should be given. He suggested that the questions being asked in IVRS calls should be have more clarity and they need to be focusing on medical services and sanitation.

Holding a review at his camp office on Covid-19 situation on Friday, he said home isolation kits should be given to every patient who is in home isolation and plasma therapy should be available in Covid hospitals.

The officials said health desks have already been set up in 540 Aarogyasri hospitals and will be ready in remaining 27 hospitals very soon. The Chief Minister instructed that Arogya Mitras should handle six main responsibilities including the medical infrastructure in hospital, availability of doctors, and quality of food, sanitation, health care.