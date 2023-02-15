Global Tech Summit to bring forth might of AP

Visakhapatnam: Global Tech Summit braces to create a platform for policy-making initiatives pertaining to pharmacy education that would step beyond fundamental academics and integrate technological advancements into its fold.

With a plenty of pharma companies dotting in and around Visakhapatnam, the focus of the summit is largely centred on integrating technological advancements in pharmaceutical curriculum and attract formulation-related companies to the City of Destiny along with exhibiting the robust startup ecosystem.

Scheduled in Visakhapatnam on February 16 and 17 at VMRDA Children's Arena, the summit's key areas of focus include health, technology, food processing, finance and pharma sector. Over 20-plus investors from various parts of the world are expected to participate in the two-day event.



After a series of roadshows in Bhubaneswar, Delhi and Nagpur, Global Tech Summit aims to bring forth the might of Andhra Pradesh, the City of Destiny in particular, and highlight how the state is favourable in every aspect not just to draw investors from across the world but also to rope in big players to set up their shops.

From its ever-evolving landscape to exponential growth, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath mentioned that diverse aspects of technology and innovation would be discussed at length during the summit. "The goal is also to promote Visakhapatnam as a beach IT destination and place it on a global map," the minister informed.

Sharing details of the event, CEO of Pulsus Group Srinubabu Gedela, who is also a co-convener of the summit, said, "The platform aids in facilitating interaction with experts from various fields, transformation of knowledge, driving new technological innovation in industrial automation. Summits such as these would provide a rare avenue to bring out our research and startup ecosystem to the world, share best practices and plug gaps."

Ahead of the summit, a host of prelude events were held in various parts of India and across G20 nations. "In India, the major part of the research funding is coming from the government. But in Western countries, the funding is provided by both government as well as investors. If such a mechanism could be followed here, there is a larger scope for India to grow beyond the fundamental research phase," told Srinubabu Gedela with The Hans India.The future of medical tourism: emerging trends and opportunities, future of business and industry: navigating disruptive trends and uncertainty, advances in pharmaceutical technology, financing for development: innovative approaches and partnerships, tech and regulatory advancements in drug discovery are some of the topics to be covered during the inaugural of the summit that would witness the presence of global leaders from China, Belgium, Switzerland, UK, US, Korea and UAE.