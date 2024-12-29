GM carries out inspection at key railway facilities

Visakhapatnam: General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Parmeshwar Funkwal carried out a comprehensive inspection of key railway facilities at Visakhapatnam and Duvvada railway stations here on Saturday.

Accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager Manoj Kumar Sahoo and other senior officials from both the ECoR headquarters and Waltair division, the GM examined the current amenities and ongoing developmental projects at Visakhapatnam railway. Parmeshwar Funkwal took feedback from the officials on operational efficiencies and passenger services, holding a meeting with them.

Also, he discussed the progress of station redevelopment works along the Gnanapuram side and discussed with Gatishakti officials about project execution strategies.

In addition, the GM conducted a thorough inspection of key areas, including yards, with a focus on enhancing operational performance and planning future developments in the region.

Likewise, the GM inspected Duvvada railway station to evaluate the Amrit Bharat Station works such as waiting halls, railway offices, foot-over-bridges, water outlets, etc.

Further, the GM monitored the progress of the third and fourth line works launched between Visakhapatnam-Gopalapatnam, Simhachalam North-Duvvada and gate Junction-Vadlapudi.v Parmeshwar Funkwal’s visit was aimed at assessing the progress of ongoing developmental activities, current facilities at stations, fostering dialogue with railway officials and discussing plans for infrastructure development.