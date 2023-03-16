GM of ECoR inspects Koraput-Kothavalasa line

Visakhapatnam: General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Manoj Sharma inspected the Koraput-Kothavalasa line on Wednesday.

As part of his visit, he inspected railway establishments, stations, including Koraput, Araku, Borraguhalu, Sivalingapuram, tunnels and major curves.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Anup Satpathy, principal heads from various departments of ECoR headquarters and branch officers accompanied the GM during inspection.

The General Manager inspected the running room, rest houses at Koraput station and interacted with the loco pilots and train managers. He took stock of the amenities at the station and rest houses at Koraput. Further, Manoj Sharma inspected facilities, one station one product stall and rest houses at Araku railway station and also reviewed developmental activities to be carried out under the Amrit Bharat station scheme.

Later, he interacted with the vendors and took their feedback.