GMC to conduct PGRS today

Guntur Municipal Corporation
Guntur Municipal Corporation 

Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct a Public Grievance and Redressal System (PGRS) at the GMC main office in Guntur city on Monday from 10 am to 1 pm.

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct a Public Grievance and Redressal System (PGRS) at the GMC main office in Guntur city on Monday from 10 am to 1 pm.

The GMC commissioner, Puli Srinivasulu will directly receive the grievances and take steps to solve the problems of the people.

He urged the people to submit their grievances in the PGRS and get them solved.

He said people may submit grievances related to the GMC.

