Just In
GMC to conduct PGRS today
Highlights
Guntur Municipal Corporation will be conducting the Public Grievance and Redressal System at the GMC office here on Monday from 10 am to 1 pm.
GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu will directly receive the petitions and take steps to solve the petitions instantaneously.
People who have problems relating to the GMC may submit their petitions and solve their problems. He urged the people of Guntur city to avail the facility provided by the GMC.
