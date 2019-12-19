Trending :
GN Rao Committee likely to submit report on AP capitals

Amaravati: The Expert Panel on capital and urban development, GN Rao Expert Committee is going to meet the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, likely to submit its final report in this meeting, according to sources at the CMO.

As CM announced in the Assembly, the committee may submit its suggestion in favour of division of capital city and the government may accept the same, sources added.

After the submission of the report, the government likely place it in public domain for feedback. Meanwhile, the government will finalise the locations for shifting thre Executive capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.

The shifting of executive capital may be completed within next six to seven months, if the proposed plans go well.

On the other hand, the Secretariat employees association elections to be held on Friday, after which the newly elected body will likely give a statement of their opinion on the shifting executive capital. Sources added that, this statement may be in favour of the government decision with certain conditions, since they suffered when the capital shifted from Hyderabad to Amaravati.

