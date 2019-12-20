Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

GN Rao Committee submits its report to CM Jagan reddy at Camp office in Tadepalli

GN Rao Committee submits its report to CM Jagan reddy at Camp office in Tadepalli
Highlights

The expert committee submitted the final report on the capital and development of the state to CM Jagan.

Tadepalli: The expert committee submitted the final report on the capital and development of the state to CM Jagan. Retired IAS officer GN Rao delivered the report in the meeting convened by CM at the camp office in Tadepally. The committee toured many parts of the state and received suggestions and advice from the public. The committee has already submitted an interim report on the study on capital.

The committee examined the situation in Vishakhapatnam, Kurnool and Amravati and other areas. It examined about 40 thousand suggestions from different regions. CM Jagan said at the recent session of the legislature that there would be three capitals in the state and the latest report submitted by the committee has become a hot topic.

With the latest development, all eyes were on the committee report as what they would suggest on the capital of Amaravati. The full details of the report are awaited.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top