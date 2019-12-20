GN Rao Committee submits its report to CM Jagan reddy at Camp office in Tadepalli

Tadepalli: The expert committee submitted the final report on the capital and development of the state to CM Jagan. Retired IAS officer GN Rao delivered the report in the meeting convened by CM at the camp office in Tadepally. The committee toured many parts of the state and received suggestions and advice from the public. The committee has already submitted an interim report on the study on capital.

The committee examined the situation in Vishakhapatnam, Kurnool and Amravati and other areas. It examined about 40 thousand suggestions from different regions. CM Jagan said at the recent session of the legislature that there would be three capitals in the state and the latest report submitted by the committee has become a hot topic.

With the latest development, all eyes were on the committee report as what they would suggest on the capital of Amaravati. The full details of the report are awaited.