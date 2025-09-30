Godavari first flood warning withdrawn

Rajamahendravaram: The flood level in the Godavari has slightly receded, dropping to 11.70 feet, leading to the withdrawal of the first flood warning at the Sir Arthur Cotton (SAC) barrage. Water Resources Department officials said the level remained steady at the same reading throughout Monday. However, with heavy rains lashing Maharashtra and Telangana, there is a possibility of fresh inflows into the Godavari in the coming days. Thoughtheimmediate threat has subsided, officials cautioned that water levels may rise again over the next three to four days. Meanwhile, in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, the flood has been fluctuating since Saturday.

In Yetapaka mandal, floodwaters crossed 45 feet until late Saturday night before receding on Sunday, only to rise again by another two feet on Monday. Villages including Chodavaram, Gundala, and Murumuru remain waterlogged. In Kunavaram mandal, standing crops in Kondraju Peta, Chinnarkuru, Peddarkuru, and Repaka villages have been inundated. In Devipatnam mandal, access to several villages has been cut off, while traffic between Chintoor & Vararamachandrapuram mandal centres has come to a halt due to flooding. Many villages across the Alluri district are now dependent on boats fortransport.