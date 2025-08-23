Godavari in spate, 2nd flood warning in force

Rajamahendravaram: GodavariRiver is in full spate following incessant rains in the upper catchment areas, with a second flood warning issued at Dowleswaram Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage early Friday morning as water levels surged past the danger mark.

According to Head Works Executive Engineer G Srinivasa Rao, approximately 1.3 million cusecs of floodwater are currently being discharged into the sea, a figure expected to rise over the next 48 hours.

The water level at the barrage has shown slight fluctuations throughout the day. At 2 pm on Friday, the gauge level was recorded at 14.3 feet with a pond level of 15.03 meters. At that time, 10,800 cusecs were being released into irrigation canals, while 1,357,119 cusecs of surplus water were discharged downstream into the sea.

The situation remained stable at 4 pm, with the gauge level holding at 14.3 feet and the pond level at 15.03 meters. The discharge into canals continued at 10,800 cusecs, with surplus water at 1,357,119 cusecs.

By 6 pm, the gauge level had slightly dropped to 14.2 ft, and the pond level was at 15 meters. At this time, the release into canals was increased to 12,600 cusecs, while the surplus water discharged was 1,351,272 cusecs.

As Godavari River remains in spate, revenue and police officials have successfully relocated 294 residents from the river’s islands to the mainland. The evacuees are from Kethavari Lanka, Vedurulamma Lanka, Godavari Gattu, and Bridge Lanka.

All the flood-affected individuals have been moved to a relief camp set up at the municipal marriage hall in Alkat Gardens. Authorities also ensured that all fishing boats were brought to the shore to prevent them from being swept away.

Officials have advised the public that in case of an emergency, they can contact the control room at the Sub-Collector’s office at 0883-2442344. District Collector P. Prashanthi visited the relief camp to oversee the arrangements for the displaced residents.

Meanwhile, continuous heavy rainfall has submerged paddy seedlings in several areas of the district.

Agricultural officials have confirmed that the rain has damaged paddy crops across 390 hectares, affecting 546 farmers in 14 villages across four mandals. So far, a total of 70,300 hectares of paddy planting has been completed in the district. The official report indicates that the damage is concentrated in Rajamahendravaram Rural (230 hectares), Sitanagaram (80 hectares), Gokavaram (30 hectares), and Tallapudi (50 hectares).