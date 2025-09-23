  • Menu
Gold, silver items donated to Tirumala lord

Gold, silver items donated to Tirumala lord
Tirumala: Shree Samsthan Gokarna Partagali Jeevottama Mutt Pontiff Srimad Vidyadheesha Theertha Swamiji has donated 15 gold medallions and two silver plates worth Rs 1.8 crore to Sri Venkateswara Swamy on Monday.

Tirumala: Shree Samsthan Gokarna Partagali Jeevottama Mutt Pontiff Srimad Vidyadheesha Theertha Swamiji has donated 15 gold medallions and two silver plates worth Rs 1.8 crore to Sri Venkateswara Swamy on Monday.

The Swamiji presented the offerings to temple Peishkar Ramakrishna at Ranganayakula Mandapam in the temple.

Bokkasam in-charge Gururaja and others were also present.

