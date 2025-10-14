Live
Google AI Hub Launched in Visakhapatnam, Hailed by PM Modi and Sundar Pichai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his enthusiasm over the inauguration of the Google AI Hub in the bustling city of Visakhapatnam. He noted that this investment would significantly contribute to India's development through the establishment of gigawatt-scale data centres, facilitating crucial infrastructure.
In a post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi referred to the AI Hub as a powerful step towards making technology accessible to all. He highlighted that Google's initiative aligns with the vision of "AI for all" and is instrumental in equipping Indian citizens with state-of-the-art tools. Modi stated that this development is bolstering India’s digital economy and enhancing its technological standing on a global stage.
Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet, also acknowledged the significance of the AI Hub and Data Centre in Andhra Pradesh, expressing his excitement during a conversation with Prime Minister Modi. Pichai tweeted about the establishment of the AI Hub, underscoring its role as a landmark advancement in the field. He revealed that the Hub will boast gigawatt-scale compute capacity and a new international subsea gateway, contributing to a robust power-based infrastructure.
Pichai further emphasised that this initiative is designed to provide cutting-edge technology to Indian investors and citizens, while paving the way for increased research opportunities to accelerate artificial intelligence development across the country.