Gorantla: Food donation held in Gorantla village
On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi, homam, special pujas and a massive food donation programme were organised at Sri Prasannanjaneya Swamy temple on the main road of Gorantla village
Gorantla : On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi, homam, special pujas and a massive food donation programme were organised at Sri Prasannanjaneya Swamy temple on the main road of Gorantla village. The programme was conducted under the guidance of Yarramshetty Venugopal, former sarpanch of Gorantla village, and Veda Seeds Executive Director Tulasi Dharmacharan participated as the chief guest. Dharmacharan performed special puja to Lord Hanuman and started the food donation programme.
Speaking on this occasion, the Veda Seeds ED noted that participating in divine programmes will give relief to the people, who are under a lot of stress nowadays. He urged people to extend financial support to develop the temples in the surrounding areas. Dharmacharan appreciated Yarramshetty Venugopal for striving for the development of temples in Gorantla.
Y Venugopal said that everyone contributed for the development of Gorantla village. He said that more than 4,000 devotees and villagers participated in this food donation.