Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Government comes up with MSP for Turmeric and Red Chilli in Andhra Pradesh

Government comes up with MSP for Turmeric and Red Chilli in Andhra Pradesh
Highlights

It seems, the farmers of Andhra Pradesh is having a good time ever since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has become the chief minister of the state.

It seems, the farmers of Andhra Pradesh is having a good time ever since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has become the chief minister of the state. Jagan Reddy has become the farmers CM by launching various welfare programs such as Raithu Bharosa, Amma Vodi, Housing scheme and etc.

In yet another move of providing MSP to farmers, the YSRCP government headed by Jagan Reddy has issued an ordinance to provide Minimum Support Price for crops like Mirchi and turmeric. The government directed officials to buy crops from farmers at the stipulated prices mentioned in the notice. Special Secretary to the Government Y Madhusudhan Reddy has ordered the officials to this extent.

The government said it would give a minimum support price of Rs.7000 per quintal Mirchi, Rs 6350 per quintal Turmeric, Rs 770 per quantal onion and Rs 2500 for spices respectively.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Nara Lokesh was taken into custody at Khaja toll plaza in Guntur10 Jan 2020 12:31 PM GMT

Nara Lokesh was taken into custody at Khaja toll plaza in Guntur

JNU Violence: Delhi Police Identifies Nine Suspects Including Aishe Ghosh
JNU Violence: Delhi Police Identifies Nine Suspects Including...
'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Babu, YSRCP leader PVP took a Jibe at...
Supreme Court Verdict On Curbs In Jammu And Kashmir Explained
Supreme Court Verdict On Curbs In Jammu And Kashmir Explained
SC Verdict On Kashmir: Union Minister Javadekar Responds
SC Verdict On Kashmir: Union Minister Javadekar Responds


Top