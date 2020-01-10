Government comes up with MSP for Turmeric and Red Chilli in Andhra Pradesh

It seems, the farmers of Andhra Pradesh is having a good time ever since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has become the chief minister of the state. Jagan Reddy has become the farmers CM by launching various welfare programs such as Raithu Bharosa, Amma Vodi, Housing scheme and etc.

In yet another move of providing MSP to farmers, the YSRCP government headed by Jagan Reddy has issued an ordinance to provide Minimum Support Price for crops like Mirchi and turmeric. The government directed officials to buy crops from farmers at the stipulated prices mentioned in the notice. Special Secretary to the Government Y Madhusudhan Reddy has ordered the officials to this extent.

The government said it would give a minimum support price of Rs.7000 per quintal Mirchi, Rs 6350 per quintal Turmeric, Rs 770 per quantal onion and Rs 2500 for spices respectively.