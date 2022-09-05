Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan conveys best wishes to teachers

Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan conveyed best wishes to the teaching fraternity of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Teachers' Day, celebrated on September 5, every year commemorating the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, in honour of the great personality, who served as the first Vice-President and the second President of independent India.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was an exemplary academician, scholar, philosopher, author and statesman, who introduced Indian philosophy to the West, and stood for high ethical values in life, the Governor said.

Teachers are considered as the pillars of our society as they play an important role in the nation building and without their dedication and contribution, no society can develop on a progressive path, he said.

Biswabhusan Harichandan pointed out that teachers guide students by imparting good values in life and devote their unstinted efforts to transform the students into responsible citizens. Behind every successful person, a teacher's contribution is significant and notable, the Governor said.